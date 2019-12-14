Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati aka Bhallaldev from Baahubali is celebrating his 35th Birthday today. On the eve of his special day, the Telugu heartthrob had a special surprise for his fans and followers on Twitter. The versatile actor who has close to 6 Million followers on Twitter yesterday evening took to his account to share the first poster from his upcoming film Virataparvam.

The actor along with the poster wrote a caption that read: “And here is the first glimpse of my next #Virataparvam !! #RevolutionisanactofLove with @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns @venuudugulafilm @Sai_Pallavi92”

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: 'Virataparvam' Star Shares An Intense Poster From His Film; Fans Pour In Their Love & Wishes On His Special Day
One must add that the poster looks quite interesting. As we get to see Rana in an intense avatar with rage filled eyes and lower part of his face covered with a piece of red cloth. If seen closely one also gets to see war like scene in the backdrop with people marching towards their target with guns.

Talking about Virataparvam, the film is a period drama, and its story is based on the early 1990’s.

Virataparvam is been helmed by filmmaker Venu Udugula.

The period drama has gorgeous and talented actress Sai Pallavi opposite Rana in lead.

Rana who was last seen on the big screen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood comedy film Housefull 4 has been showered with wishes and good luck messages for Virataparvam from his fans.

