Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been trending all over the social media today as he celebrated his 60th Birthday. Fans have been trending #HappyBirthdayMohanlal since Wednesday evening. On his special day, admirers and numerous actors from the South took to the social media to wish the veteran actor.

However, one special greeting which Mohanlal fans had been waiting for was from none other than the superstar’s contemporary and best friend, Mammootty. One must add that the latter didn’t disappoint Mohanlal fans, as the Mamangam actor on Thursday afternoon, not only wished his friend, but also shared a special video titled, My Lal, which highlighted their close bond.

Happy Birthday Lal എന്റെ ലാലിന്… Posted by Mammootty on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

In the video, Mammootty recalled their first meeting on the sets of Padayottam back in 1982, and also shared all the fun times they had during the shoot. Mammooty also stated that more than friends they are more like brothers, and how Mohanlal till this very date addresses him as Ichakka (elder brother).

Mammootty also recalled the time when Mohanlal joined him during the wedding of former’s daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan, and also how the ‘Complete Actor’ brought his son Pranav too seek blessings of the Mamangam star right before the release of his debut film.

Interestingly, both the legendary actors have shared screen space in over 50 Malayalam films.

