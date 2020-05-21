Drishyam 2: Birthday Boy Mohanlal Treats Fans With An Intriguing Title Motion Poster, WATCH

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal who turned 60 today has been flooded with birthday wishes and adorable messages from his fans, friends, and colleagues. The actor in the return had a special treat for them as he revealed the title motion poster of his much-in-talks, Drishyam 2.

There were numerous speculations among cine-goers and Mohanlal fans online, from the past number of days about the actor planning to make a special announcement regarding Drishyam 2. One must add that it indeed proved to be true.

The motion poster has a sketch of Mohanlal in his character Georgekutty from the original where he is standing outside an under-construction police station with a spade.

In an interview with timesofindia.com, Jeethu Joseph confirmed that the script for Drishyam 2 has been finalized. The Mohanlal starrer will go on floors after lockdown. The filmmaker also stated that the sequel will be filmed with proper precautionary measures with lesser crew members.

Drishyam which released in 2013 was one of the biggest hits of that year in the Malayalam film industry. The Mohanlal starrer was also the first Malayalam film to garner 50 crores at the box office.

Just like the original, Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 will also be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

