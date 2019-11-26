Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Next To Star Anushka Shetty In Lead?

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon who is known for helming successful films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kaakha Kaakha, Ye Maaya Chesave among others happens to be all busy these days filming Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha.

As per multiple reports, post wrapping up the final portions of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, the filmmaker will kick start his next with star actress Anushka Shetty in lead.

If reports are to be believed the untitled project will be an adaptation of Hindi novel Tamas written by filmmaker Govind Nihalani, and it will be a women centric film.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

Talking about Anushka, the versatile actress who was last seen on big screens in director Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is currently all busy these days with promotions of her upcoming release Nishabdam.

Nishabdam has Anushka portraying the role of a painting artist with speech impoairment.

The film also has actor R. Madhavan in lead, as the actor will be seen playing Anushka’s husband and a blind musician in the crime thriller.

So far the posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

The Anushka starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Hemant Madhukar.

Nishabdam will hit big screens in English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

