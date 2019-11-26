Sacred Games: Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kubbra Sait Call For A Reunion & You Cannot Ask For More

Indian Digital space is making it big at the International Emmy Awards 2019. While the Sacred Games and Lust Stories has made India proud with getting nominated for best drama series and best actor (Radhika Apte) respectively, the event happened to be a reunion for the cast of our favourite show Sacred Games and you just cannot miss the pictures.

The Emmy’s saw the stars of Sacred Games step down the carpet in their fashionable best and look million dollar. In the pictures, we can see Radhika Apte wearing a body-hugging see-through gown. Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed in his gentlemen best, the actor who plays Gaitonde in the loved show opted for a simple white shirt and black suit paired with a bow tie.

In attendance was also beautiful Kubbra Sait known for playing Kuku in the show. The actress chose a bodycon gown with a lot of drama on it. Her curls and the features on her gown were the highlight. Accompanying the radiant cast were the fathers of all, the show runner and makers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane dressed in classic blacks looking dapper.

The event that was held in New York Hotel, had Sacred Games nominated for Best Drama Series Category. Apart from it, Radhika Apte was nominated for the Best Performance By An Actress category for Lust Stories. The Remix also made it to the nominations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!