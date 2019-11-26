Housefull 5 CONFIRMED? Akshay Kumar-Deepika Padukone & All The Couples Return To Achieve Bollywood’s Biggest Casting Coup

We were among the early ones to decode Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 hint. Housefull 4 has enjoyed its destined run at the box office & now it’s time for the makers to plan the franchise ahead.

On Sunday night, makers of Housefull arranged a party in which all the cast of all the Housefull films was invited. We saw Akshay posting a group photo with the caption, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Gearing up for 5? I don’t know”

Now the grapevine is that Sajid Nadiadwala will be bringing in all the major members of Housefull family together. Sajid’s dream list includes of course Akshay Kumar & Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone (Housefull), John Abraham (Housefull 2), Jacqueline (Housefull 2 and 3), Abhishek (Housefull 3), Bobby Deol (Housefull 4), Kriti Sanon (Housefull 4), Pooja Hegde (Housefull 4) and Kriti Kharbanda (Housefull 4) for Housefull 5.

A source close to Mirror reported, “The basic premise of all the Housefull films results from a confusion between three couples. For part five, Sajid wants to throw five couples into the mix to amp up the fun by five times.”

It’s obviously will be a humongous task to get the dates at a time from all of these stars. If this happens, this surely will be the biggest casting coup Bollywood industry has ever witnessed.

