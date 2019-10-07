First Look Poster Of Sundeep Kishan Starrer A1 Express Is OUT!

Actor Sundeep Kishan who is part of web series The Family Man as Major Vikram Vaid, yesterday took on Twitter to share the pre-release look poster of his upcoming Telugu film which has been titled A1 Express.

The actor who was last seen on the big screen in Telugu venture Nenu Veedani Needanu Nene, yesterday on his dad’s birthday shared the poster along with a tweet which read: “Happy Birthday Dad… Wanted to gift you something special this year Team @TalkiesV @peoplemediafcy & @AAArtsOfficial take pleasure in Announcing TFI ‘s 1st Hockey Based Entertainer #A1Express Dir by #DennisJeevanKanukolanu A @HipHopTamizha Musical @ChotaKPrasad”.

Sundeep who is known for portraying intense characters and in A1 Express will be seen playing role of a sportsman as he will be seen donning the role of a hockey player.

As one gets to see the actor holding a hockey stick in the stadium, in the pre-release poster.

The sports drama is being directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

A1 Express also has actors Murli Sharma, Srinivas Avasarala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi in major roles.

The hockey venture is being Co-produced by Sundeep, TG Vishwa Prasad, Daya Pannem and Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, People Media Factory and Venkatadari Talkies.

The film will go on floors in the first week of November.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!