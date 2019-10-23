Fans Live Up To Thalapathy Vijay’s Request; Dodge Life-Threatening Banners To Install 12 CCTV’s In Girls’ School

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay was all present last month at the audio launch of his upcoming release Bigil. The superstar requested his fans at the event not to erect banners and life-threatening hoardings of his film following the demise of computer engineer Subhasri last month, in an accident which was took place due to a loose hanging flex board.

Bigil is on verge of its release and fans of the Kollywood superstar are all busy making sure that the film releases peacefully without any issues. Vijay fan clubs have come up with a decision of not erecting and spending money on life-threatening banners.

It was recently when fans of Vijay from Tirunelvelli donated money to set up 12 CCTV cameras at Meenakshipuram Girls Higher Secondary School.

The launch of CCTV cameras at the school was attended by Arjun Sarvanan, Police Commissioner of Tirunelveli District.

Following which he had all good to say for Vijay fans as he shared on his Facebook account that Vijay fans from Tirunelveli has set up a good example by standing up for a good cause and he is hopeful that fans of Vijay and other actors from different parts of Tamil Nadu too will follow the same.

Talking about the film, so far the posters, trailer, and songs from Bigil has been well received by the audience.

Bigil has Vijay in dual roles, as the Kollywood star will be seen playing the roles of a footballer and local goon.

The Vijay starrer also has Nayanthara and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Bigil will hit big screens on 25th October in Tamil and Telugu languages.

