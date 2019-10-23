Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 Trailer EXCLUSIVE: Duration Revealed, Larger-Than-Life Intro Scene & More

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 trailer is all set to take the internet by storm at 6 pm today. But before that, we’ve something – A MUST read for all Bhai fans. Some exclusive scoop from the trailer which will not spoil the fun but make the wait tougher for it.

Let’s start with the basic things first, Salman Khan will be reprising two roles in the film. One will be of the young version of Chulbul Pandey in which we’ll see the flashback portions of his life. The other will be the current one.

I know, that’s the basic stuff and already out. But did you know? The duration of the trailer is 2 minutes and 59 seconds. Yes, it’s as close as 3 minutes and contains the massy-masala scenes in which see a GRAND faceoff between Salman and Kichcha Sudeep. There’s one larger than life introductions scene which will amass a lot of seetis and taalis.

The trailer will be a treat to watch on the big screen and it also has a glimpse of two songs – Munna Badnaam Hua & Tose Naina Lade. Tose Naina Lade has the pairing of Salman Khan as Young Chulbul & Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi which is very refreshing. It’s in a total mass-zone & the BGM is said to be one of the best for any Salman Khan film.

Dabangg 3 is a prequel of Dabangg, which released in 2010. The action-comedy brings back Salman in his popular avatar of Chulbul Pandey. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will see Sonakshi reprise her role as Rajjo. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the villain this time. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on December 20. Let us know in the comments section how excited are you for the trailer and stick to this space for more updates on the same.

