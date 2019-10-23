SHOCKING! Siddharth Shukla Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Balika Vadhu Actress

Salman Khan hosted reality television show, Bigg Boss, which is famous for exposing realities of the inmates over its 3 months duration but it’s turning out to be a tough ride for contestant Siddharth Shukla within the 1st month itself! The actor who is often seen in an ugly spat with Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma has now been accused of sexual harassment by one of his co-star, Sheetal Kandal.

Sheetal Kandal, who has worked with Siddharth on the sets of Balika Vadhu has alleged that the actor used to touch her inappropriately, and use double meaning words. The actress has furthermore gone onto term him a sexist.

In a recent interview with IMW Buzz, Sheetal revealed, “He would not only touch me inappropriately but would often use very crude double meaning language. All this annoyed me a lot, but being new in the industry, I was hesitant to complain. Eventually, I gathered enough courage to approach the production house. Sadly, they did not bother much; rather, word soon reached Shukla, who then started venting his anger by refusing to shoot with me.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that people Siddharth Shukla has been called out ever since Bigg Boss 13 went live. This season has witnessed various members starting from Shefali Bagga, Paras Chabraa, Rashami, Mahira, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others calling Siddharth Shukla arrogant and ‘batameez’. The actor has been multiple times called for his inappropriate behavior and in one of the episodes, Rashami even yelled at him for getting too close during a fight. A similar situation had been noticed during an ugly spat with co-contestant Mahira too.

Bigg Boss 13 has been revolving majorly around Rashami and Siddharth and their unknown past which has been intriguing many to learn what their long-term rivalry has been all about. Rumors have also been rife that Rashami and Siddharth were in a relationship earlier.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!