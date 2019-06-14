Director Sujeeth On Saaho: “Expectations Are Higher As Prabhas Is Returning After Baahubali”

Yesterday, the much-awaited teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, finally came out and every movie buff apart from the actors’ fans is in the love with the never-seen-before action scenes. In a recent interview, the director shared his experience of the project making and spoke about his beloved Baahubali star.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Sujeeth shared about the challenges during the shoot and experience of working with Prabhas.

Speaking about the responsibility of working with a huge star like Prabhas, Sujeeth quoted, “It’s not an added responsibility because every director feels the pressure to deliver. But yes, the expectations are higher than usual because Prabhas sir is returning after Baahubali. I concentrated on my work. I stayed true to the script and the focus was on making a good film.”

“I had something in mind for Prabhas sir. For me, he has always been a superhero, even before Baahubali. He was always a huge star in the Telugu belt, and Baahubali has made him even bigger. I had discussed this script with him in 2015. Since it is such a huge action thriller, the pre-production went on for over two years. I took my time and you can see the impact in the visuals. I’ve tried to present him in an avatar that is popular among audiences but I incorporated my vision in it,” he adds further.

The director revealed that the shoot in Abu Dhabi posed some severe challenges due to scorching heat.”The main challenge was Abu Dhabi as the temperature there was around 48 degrees Celsius and we had to shoot hardcore action on roads. It was a 22-day schedule and everything you see on screen is real—we blasted 37-38 cars. It was a huge set-up with 150-200 foreign crew members who have worked on films like Transformers and Avengers,” quotes Sujeeth.

