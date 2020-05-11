Director Puri Jagannadh Offers David Warner A Cameo After He Mouths Mahesh Babu’s Dialogue From Pokiri

Amid Lockdown Australian opener David Warner, who is known for hitting mighty sixes and playing long innings, is all busy these days entertaining his fans. The swashbuckling batsman has garnered all attention from his Indian fans too, all thanks to his TikTok videos.

David Warner was in headlines last week following his dance video with wife Candice to the tunes of Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. This week David Warner is in news for mouthing Mahesh Babu’s intense dialogue, ” Okkasari commit ayite na mata nene vinanu” from latter’s super-hit Pokiri.

The cricketer had a caption that read, ” Guess the movie?? I tried everyone 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️Good luck 😂”

Dressed in his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s jersey, David Warner can be seen with an intense expression on his face with a cricket bat in his hand.

It didn’t take much time for the Video to go viral on the internet, as it was noticed by none other than Pokiri’s director Puri Jagganadh. Impressed with David Warner’s act, the filmmaker even offered him a cameo.

Puri Jagannadh’s tweet read, “David This is soooo you. Stubborn and aggressive. This dialogue suits you the best. You are fantastic as an actor also, Hope you do a cameo in my film. Love you”

David This is soooo you. Stubborn and aggressive. This dialogue suits you the best. You are fantastic as an actor also, Hope you do a cameo in my film. Love you 💪🏽🤩 https://t.co/ejVnYNRTrS — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 10, 2020

In return, David Warner had a quirky response, as he tweeted, ” Trying sir, you may have to see if @SunRisers would put a release in or trade @purijagan”

Trying sir, you may have to see if @SunRisers would put a release in or trade 😂😂 @purijagan https://t.co/cg3oxXDawh — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 10, 2020

