Delhi Violence: Rajinikanth Tells PM Narendra Modi Led BJP Government To Resign, Kamal Haasan Applauds His Statement

Delhi Violence: The ongoing tension in the capital of the country has the gaze of the whole masses on it. While many people from the industry have expressed their opinion about the imbalance because of the protest against the CAA, we recently saw South superstar Rajinikanth lashing out at the government and Kamal Haasan backing him on the same.

Lashing out at the central government led by BJP, Rajinikanth in a recent interview said that the violence should be treated by an iron fist and if the centre is not able to do that they should, “resign and go.”

Thalaiva’s bold statement left his friend and superstar Kamal Haasan impressed, who took to Twitter to applaud him. In the Tweet, Kamal wrote, “Shabash, my friend Rajini. That’s the way. This is a good path. It’s not a path for just one person, but a royal path for an entire community. Welcome, and congratulations.”

Well, that wasn’t the only thing that Thalaiva had to say. According to a report in India Today, Talking about the deaths and the high toll, he slammed the government for its security failure. He said, “Definitely it is Central government’s intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government.”

“They should have been so careful when the US President [Donald] Trump had visited [the country]. The intelligence didn’t do its job properly. It [violence] should have been completely crushed with an iron fist. We expect them to be careful at least from now on,” Rajinikanth added.

