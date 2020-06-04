DecadeOfVedam: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty & Makers Bond Over A Video Call As The Film Clocks 10 Years

Amid Lockdown, Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun is busy these days spending time with his family and prepping up for his much in talks Pushpa. This evening the actor took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot from the interaction video of team Vedam, which clocked a decade since its release.

The actor also had caption along with the screenshot that read, “Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeOfVedam”

Allu Arjun further added, “So nostalgic and so fortunate that everyone has the same warm feeling about the movie and experience after a decade. Everyone contributed so much with pure passion. Once again I thank the whole cast and crew of this memorable film.”

Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again . The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam pic.twitter.com/sFQqPvCxP6 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2020

As one gets to see in the screenshot, Allu Arjun was accompanied by his director Krish, Vedam’s leading lady Anushka Shetty, Music composer M.M Keeravani, and producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni

It was also this morning when the actor thanked the entire team of Vedam, as his tweet read, ” A Decade of Vedam. I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heartfully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion. And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManojJi & many other actors & technicians for their support.”

A Decade of Vedam . I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion . And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support. pic.twitter.com/vEEep7Xb7l — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2020

Allu Arjun fans too weren’t far behind, as they too took the internet by storm to congratulate their favourite star and team Vedam on completion of a decade.

It has been 10 years for Classic #Vedam and the film still holds a place in our hearts for the impressive stellar cast, performances, and the hard-hitting messages and themes it showcased.@alluarjun #AnushkaShetty @HeroManoj1 @Shobu_ @DirKrish @mmkeeravaani @arkamediaworks pic.twitter.com/EvkWZvYyIP — venkataraja ch (@venkataraja1536) June 4, 2020

Thanks for the memorable movie annaya

ilanti character malli padadu kani intha impact unna characters padali…

Finally love u annaya @alluarjun DECADE FOR VEDAM pic.twitter.com/vgftUarWXW — Bunny Vamshi 💥 (@VamshiAADHF) June 4, 2020

He Doesn't Care About Legacy !

He Doesn't Care About IH !

He Doesn't Care About Records !

He Doesn't Care About Negativity The Only Thing He Cares Is His Fans and Cinema Audience Everytime He Came Up with Different Aspect @alluarjun 🙏🙏 DECADE FOR VEDAM pic.twitter.com/uoyffCi4V1 — 🤘🏻😎|| LUCKY MENDI ||🔥 (@LuckyMendi12) June 4, 2020

You might have one or two lame stupid senseless reasons to hate him but I can give you 100 reasons to love him @alluarjun the most lovable sweetheart 🥰🥰 DECADE FOR VEDAM pic.twitter.com/y7XjG4RJLG — AAFanGirl (@AAFanGirl2) June 4, 2020

#AnushkaShetty

Thank you for choosing variety of roles and not sticking to the usual stuff🙏. You proved time and again if you believe in it, go out and work hard for it. 🔥Success will eventually turn in💗 You are forever our Queen and we are proud Sweetians💪

DECADE FOR VEDAM pic.twitter.com/THg6HtUkFS — Bolla Shivashanth Reddy™ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@BShivashanth) June 4, 2020

The Allu Arjun starrer which released in 2010 was one of the most loved adored films of that year in Tollywood.

