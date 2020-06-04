#DecadeOfVedam: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty & Makers Bond Over A Video Call As The Film Clocks 10 Years
Amid Lockdown, Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun is busy these days spending time with his family and prepping up for his much in talks Pushpa. This evening the actor took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot from the interaction video of team Vedam, which clocked a decade since its release.

The actor also had caption along with the screenshot that read, “Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeOfVedam”

Allu Arjun further added, “So nostalgic and so fortunate that everyone has the same warm feeling about the movie and experience after a decade. Everyone contributed so much with pure passion. Once again I thank the whole cast and crew of this memorable film.”

As one gets to see in the screenshot, Allu Arjun was accompanied by his director Krish, Vedam’s leading lady Anushka Shetty, Music composer M.M Keeravani, and producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni

It was also this morning when the actor thanked the entire team of Vedam, as his tweet read, ” A Decade of Vedam. I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heartfully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion. And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManojJi & many other actors & technicians for their support.”

Allu Arjun fans too weren’t far behind, as they too took the internet by storm to congratulate their favourite star and team Vedam on completion of a decade.

The Allu Arjun starrer which released in 2010 was one of the most loved adored films of that year in Tollywood.

