Coronavirus Pandemic: Namrata Shirodkar Takes Safe Hands Challenge To Create Awareness About Hygiene

With each passing day, we are getting to hear a rise in the number of patients amid Coronavirus Pandemic, following which the Government of India has strictly asked its citizens to stay indoors and to avoid socialization. Many celebs from Bollywood and South have taken up to social media to create awareness about personal hygiene. From the likes of Jr.NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu among many others, the latest one to join them is Namrata Shirodkar.

Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar who is quite active on Instagram with over 1.6 Million followers, took up to safe hands challenge this morning. Namrata took to her Insta handle to show how personal hygiene can be maintained by washing hands thoroughly with the use of soap.

The actress shared a video along with a caption that read, “Washing hands the right way can prove most effective in keeping COVID-19 at bay !! Spend 20-40 seconds scrubbing off all those germs. Let’s beat this together!”

Following the Coronavirus Pandemic, it was only yesterday evening when our Honourable Prime Minister addressed of citizens of India to follow curfew on 22nd March i.e this coming Sunday by staying indoors from morning 7 am to evening 9 pm and to avoid socialization by practicing Social distancing.

