KamalnathGovernment’s Resignation Sparks Bollywood Meme Fest Because ‘Jab Tak Cinema Rahega Ye Memes Bante Rahenge’

#KamalnathGovernment: From the last few days, there’s been huge political turmoil in the state of Madhya Pradesh. After Jyotiraditya Scindia and other MLAs took an exit from Indian National Congress Party, the political number game wasn’t in favour of Kamal Nath led government.
Now, finally today, before the floor test, Kamal Nath resigned as the Chief Minister of the state and expectedly, Twitterati is exploding the social media platform with some hilarious Bollywood memes.
#KamalnathGovernment is currently trending amongst the top trends on Twitter and netizens are responding with some classy Bollywood memes. Take a look:
#KamalnathGovernment congress now pic.twitter.com/baN39cBHXf
— Rahul (@Rahul31836097) March 20, 2020
Udhav Thakeray and Ashok Gehlot after BJP return to power in #MadhyaPradesh
#kamalnathresigns #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis #ShivrajSinghChouhan #KanikaKapoor #CoronaStopKaroNa #JantaCurfewChallenge #KamalnathGovernment #Covid_19 #JanataCurfewMarch22 #मध्यप्रदेश_में_खिल_गया_कमल pic.twitter.com/q4Mje9skvf
— Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) March 20, 2020
#KamalNathResigns#MadhyaPradeshCrisis #KamalnathGovernment
Bjp followers and @AmitShah Right now pic.twitter.com/3kzhcxlIo1
— Abhishek Kumar (@AbhishekAlaken) March 20, 2020
After what has happened in MP
.
Sachin Pilot to Ashok Gehlot right now 👇👇👇#KamalnathGovernment #MadhyaPradeshCrisis #ShivrajSinghChouhan pic.twitter.com/3DE6ATSAtf
— Abhijit Singh (@i_m_abhijit) March 20, 2020
Trending
#KamalnathGovernment #kamalnath
Congress right now 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/If3zRe5now
— Dr Raviprakash Puniya🇮🇳 (@DrRaviprakashP) March 20, 2020
After resignation of @OfficeOfKNath.#KamalnathGovernment pic.twitter.com/8XoJNJ27CL
— Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 20, 2020
Meanwhile Congress to BJP:#KamalnathGovernment pic.twitter.com/8ainzrey8A
— Tarun Garg (@tarungrg21) March 20, 2020
Ashok Gehlot to Sachin pilot right now #KamalnathGovernment pic.twitter.com/7xmdI9Qsgs
— Harish J.Jakhar 🇮🇳 (@HarishJJakhar2) March 20, 2020
Kamalnath's floor test be like #KamalnathGovernment pic.twitter.com/oB4e4PHLuO
— Dhruv Bhatnagar (@DPOOLYsMIRAGE) March 20, 2020
#kamalnathgovernment
Congress Supporter 👇 pic.twitter.com/V3YYYhPmTr
— Ashish Kumar (@Realboy_Ashish) March 20, 2020
After resignation of @OfficeOfKNath.#KamalnathGovernment pic.twitter.com/ywevcRLcbQ
— Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 20, 2020
#KamalnathGovernment#ShivrajSinghChouhan right now:- pic.twitter.com/54hos6ysi4
— Indian Memers League (@official_iml) March 20, 2020
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!