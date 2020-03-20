Nirbhaya Case: From Mahesh Babu To Karthi, South Celebs React To Hanging Of The Culprits

Justice has been done in the Nirbhaya case, but the entire nation had to wait for this very day for 7 long years and 3 months. It was today morning at 5:30 am when the four culprits responsible for Nirbhaya gang rape in 2012 which shook the entire world, were hanged till death, at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Many celebs including the likes of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, Tamil star Karthi among others took to Twitter with their reaction.

Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Long awaited but Justice done!! #NirbhayaVerdict restores our faith in the judiciary. Saluting her parents and their advocates for their continuous unflinching efforts. Respect for our judicial system still advocating for stricter laws and quicker verdicts in heinous crimes”

Kaithi actor along with his tweet also expressed his concern regarding the similar case that took place lat year in Pollachi, TamilNadu. Karthi’s tweet read: “Finally justice for Nirbhaya after 8 years. Wondering how long it will take for the Pollachi case to find justice. It’s been a year already. Hope we don’t forget the lessons we learnt from it! Always stay safe.”

Finally justice for Nirbhaya after 8 years. Wondering how long it will take for the Pollachi case to find justice. It’s been a year already. Hope we don’t forget the lessons we learnt from it!

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s tweet read: “#nirbhaya was raped, brutally tortured and she died a fighter..!! 7 years it took our justice system to get these animals hung,When they took less than 7 min to decide to ruin her life..Atleast now #deathpenaltyforrape shud b given when the crime has been committed..#RIPNirbhaya”

Pranitha Subash wrote, “Today India gets justice and we have a new hero amongst us. Mother of Nirbhaya. We reaffirm our faith in Indian judiciary and send out a strong message to all rapists that law will eventually bring them to gallops. #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaJustice”

Allu Arjun’s brother and actor Allu Sirish tweeted, ” Justice delivered. #Nirbhaya”

