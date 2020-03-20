Ranveer Singh Wants An ‘Apna Time Aaega’ Mask To Beat The Coronavirua Pandemic!

Ranveer Singh’s 2019 release Gully Boy gave his fans the much rage dialogue Apna Time Aayega. The dialogue has reached such fandom that it has made it to the masks that people are wearing as a precaution to Caronavirus pandemic and turns out the actor now wants one. Fans your heartthrob wants a gift!

The ’83 actor has been super active on Instagram for the past couple of days as he is in quarantine following the pandemic outbreak. Ranveer Singh decided to share a few pictures from his spotting on the way. The actor spotted two guys wearing masks to protect themselves written Apna Time Aaega on them.

While sharing one, the actor wrote, “Homie’s precaution drip tight.” And with other, he expressed his urge to get one for himself. He wrote, “Gotta get me onna dese.”

Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar released in 2019 and took the audience by storm. Based on the underground scene in Mumbai, the film clicked with a mass audience and was a favourite in no time.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s next ‘83 has been postponed due to the pandemic. ’83 is the sports biopic on India’s iconic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will also have Deepika Padukone in special appearance.

