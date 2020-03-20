Ever since the reports of Kanika Kapoor being tested positive for Coronavirus went viral on the Internet, netizens are going berserk about it. A report on Twitter stated that the Baby Doll singer was trying to hide her identity and run away from getting caught of COVID-19.

According to a some reports, Kanika flew from London 10 days ago and was hiding it from public. She was reportedly staying in a luxury hotel and also hosted a dinner party for almost 100 people as stated by India Today’s associate editor Poulomi Saha. Poulomi also mentioned that she hid her travel history from airport officials in Lucknow and tweeted. “she attended a party with at least 100 people present.”

Another report claims that Kanika Kapoor hid in the bathroom upon her arrival from London and sneaked quietly without anyone noticing it. Not just that, claims has been backed by an ANI update. “4 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases to 9: King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration,” the official twitter handle of ANI upadted.

“A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today,” ANI added.

