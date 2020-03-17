Coronavirus Pandemic: Dhanush Starrer Jagane Thandhiram’s Post Production Faces The Wrath Too

Kollywood superstar Dhanush’s action thriller Jagame Thandhiram has been in talks ever since its inception. The stylish and intriguing motion poster of the actioner which released a month back has already generated a lot of hype for the film among Dhanush fans.

The latest related to Jagame Thandiram is, the post-productional works of the Dhanush starrer have been put on hold following the Coronavirus Outbreak.

The production studio today afternoon took to their Twitter handle with the update,

Their note read, “Due To The Global Pandemic Caused By COVID 19 Virus, We At YNOT Studios Have Suspended All Administrative, Post-production and Promotional Works For All Our Films, Until The Situation Improves.”

The gangster thriller has been shot in London and the rural parts of Tamil Nadu. Dhanush in the film will be seen in a completely new avatar sporting a handlebar mustache.

The Dhanush starrer will have Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lakshmi as the film’s leading lady.

The action thriller also has Joju George, James Cosmo, Sanchana Natrajan with others in key roles. Jagame Thandhiram will have songs composed by music composer Santosh Narayanan.

The Dhanush starrer helmed by Karthik Subbaraj is been bankrolled by S.Sashikanth.

Jagame Thandhiram will release on 1st May.

