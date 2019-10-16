Chiru152: Trisha Krishnan Opposite Chiranjeevi In Kortala Siva Directorial?

Kollywood actress Trisha Krishnan who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Petta with megastar Rajinikanth may play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s next which has been tentatively titled #Chiru152.

As per various reports, the Ghilli actress is the top contender for the role opposite megastar.

Prior to Trisha, there were reports about Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia being approached for the lead role.

However, an official confirmation related to same is to be made by the makers.

Talking about Chiru 152, the film which will be directed by Koratala Siva was launched on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi.

The Chiranjeevi starrer will be co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions.

The rest of the cast of the film is yet to be finalized. The Chiranjeevi starrer will go on floors after Diwali.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, the megastar’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is having a great run at the box office. As the film has been liked and appreciated by the audience especially from the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi among others in pivotal roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period a drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

Talking about Trisha, from work front, the actress has five Tamil films in her kitty in the form of Garjani, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Paramapadham Vilayattu, Raangi, and Sugar.

