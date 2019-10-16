Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram Debut Almost Sent Instagram “ON A BREAK”

Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut yesterday and since then it has been the talk of the town. Many of her friends including Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Reese Witherspoon welcomed her on Instagram in the most fun way.

She made her Instagram debut and posted the first picture with the cast of the very famous 90’s sitcom Friends featuring Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Mathew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow and wrote, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”. Ever since her debut, her fans have been going crazy and Instagram almost crashed due to this. In fact, some of her fans reported that they couldn’t follow her and check her profile. In less than 24 hours, Jennifer crossed almost 7 million followers on Instagram.

Jennifer rose to fame with Friends that aired in 1994 and since then her success has been huge. Friends just completed 25 years and Jennifer’s friends have been asking her for a very long time to make her debut on social media but she wasn’t up for it.

She recently revealed to The Guardian about Friends movie and said, “Our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us,” she said. “It would have been fun. But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.”

