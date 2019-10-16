Nagarjuna To Step In Ajay Devgn’s Shoes For Telugu Remake Of Raid?

Post the failure of his last few releases, Tollywood star Nagarjuna, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 3, is playing it safe and is in no hurry to sign his next project.

As per reports by Deccan Chronicle, Nagarjuna has been approached for the Telugu remake of 2018 released Hindi venture Raid which will be bankrolled by Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas.

However, the actor is yet to give his nod.

Talking about Raid, the Hindi venture had Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz in leads along with Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role.

The action-crime venture was helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta.

Talking about Nagarjuna, the Telugu star was last seen on big screens in Manmadhudhu 2 with Rakul Preet Singh in lead. The film failed to create magic at the box office and ended up being a debacle.

As if now, Nagarjuna has no Telugu project in his hands, but he does a big Hindi project in his kitty in the form of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, among others.

Nagarjuna has a small role in Brahmastra, but from the story’s point of view, he has a major role.

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar under his home production Dharma Productions.

The Sci-Fi venture is slated to hit big screens in mid-2020.

