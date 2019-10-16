Karva Chauth 2019: From Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor’s, Here Are 4 Mehendi Designs That You Must Try

Karwa Chauth is just a day away and all ladies have been busy with its prep. While in our past few posts we discussed the clothes that you can wear this Karwa Chauth, today we are here to discuss the types of Mehendi designs that you can try this festive season.

With the many weddings that happened in Bollywood, many Mehendi ceremonies also took place and that is where we will get our inspiration from. From Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, here are 4 designs that are this season’s favourite and you can definitely try it.

Deepika Padukone

The diva Deepika Padukone, as elegant as she is in her work, chose an elegant Mehendi design for her D-Day too. The Mehendi design went on to her elbow and had intricate details on it. The popular choices of flowers dominated the design and her hands looked extremely beautiful when she waved them in happiness.

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam got hitched in 2018 and it was THE highlight of the year. From her intimate wedding to her exclusive cover shoot, everything about her wedding was exceptionally beautiful. So how could she not have a beautiful Mehendi design as well! Sonam went extra and chose a heavy design for her hands. So, even if you love to go extra, this is the Mehendi design for you.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The international star Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned everybody with her wedding details and just like her wedding ensemble, her Mehendi was also something worth taking note of. She went for wrist length Mehendi with detailed paisleys and peacock designs. She did not go very overboard with the design and we think it is perfect for people who love things easy and simple.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also went really simple and breezy with her Mehendi design. She went for a detailed Mehendi design with domination of paisleys, lace designs, flowers with spaced-out design. This design is perfect for people who like something in between a ‘too showy’ and a ‘too basic’ Mehendi design.

So which design will be your pick this Karwa Chauth? Let us know in the comments section below.

