Thalaivar168: Jyothika & Manju Warrier Approached For The Lead Role Opposite Rajinikanth?

Post wrapping up AR Murugadoss’ directorial Darbar, megastar Rajinikanth headed off to the Himalayas for a spiritual break. The actor after his return will kick start preparing for his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168.

Reportedly, the makers have approached Kaakha Kaakha actress Jyothika with the script and are talks with the actress for lead role opposite Rajni.

However, the interesting thing is Jyothika isn’t the only actress whom the makers have approached. As there are few reports claiming that the makers are also in talks with Asuran actress Manju Warrier for the lead role.

However, no official confirmation related to the film’s leading lady has yet been made by the makers.

#Thalapathy168 is slated to go on floors in December.

The Rajinikanth starrer will be helmed by Siruthai Siva and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

From the professional front, Rajinikanth who was last seen on in Petta early this year will next be seen in A.R Murugadoss’ Darbar.

The actor in the Tamil venture will be seen in an action avatar. Rajini will be seen donning the role of a cop in the action venture.

Darbar has lady superstar aka Nayanthara opposite Rajini in lead. The film also has Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar along with Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year on festive of Pongal.

