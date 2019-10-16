Sunny Singh Nijjar Finally Opens Up About Tiff With Bala Makers & Comparisons With Ayushmann Khurrana

A lot has been spoken about the riff between the makers of Ayushamnn Khurrana’s Bala and Sunny Singh Nijjar’s Ujda Chaman after the makers of Bala preponed their release date to clash with Ujda Chaman. Now the makers of the latter have filed a lawsuit against Bala makers.

And now, as the film’s release date nears, actor Sunny Singh Nijjar has finally opened about the tiff between the makers and what he feels about the constant comparisons being drawn between him and Ayushamnn.

Speaking about the same to PTI, the Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety actor said, “I am away from all of this. I am doing a film, I am also getting to know that this film (‘Bala’) is kind of similar. Initially, you feel like ‘why and how is this happening?’ but then you feel it’s ok. He’s playing his part, I am playing mine. We both are actors doing our jobs. I love him and I’m a fan of his acting.”

On being further quizzed about his response to the Bala trailer and Ayushamnn Khurrana in the film, Sunny said, “I liked the trailer because I was only looking at Ayushmann. He is super good and does it nicely. People have a different way of doing it. I saw the similarity but that’s not my call. I haven’t directed it, I am not the maker. I didn’t have an idea that what I am doing will be like that. We just did our work.”

On the professional front, Sunny became a household name after the roaring success of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety. Meanwhile, Bala will feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles, while Ujda Chaman has Sunny Singh and Manvee Gagroo in pivotal roles.

