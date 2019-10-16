After Martin Scorsese & Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro Slams Marvel By Calling It As ‘Cartoony Stuff’

A few days ago, filmmaker Martin Scorsese slammed Marvel movies by saying that he don’t consider superhero movies as cinema. Expectedly, he received backlash from Marvel fans from all over the globe. Following him, FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston took dig at MCU and now actor Robert De Niro too has joined the list.

While talking at LFF Screen Talk Session Robert De Niro said, “The technological stuff can only go so far. It’s not going to change other things. If it does to such a point it becomes something that is not what a person is, what a human is. It can be another type of entertainment, like comic strip things, Marvel. The comic book character-type things, cartoony stuff.”

Recently, Jennifer Aniston taken a dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “Friends” alum shared her two cents on the worldwide hit film franchise in an interview with Variety for its new Power of Women issue, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Stating that Marvel films are ruining moviegoing experience, she said: “And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

Aniston acknowledged that the movie business has “changed so much,” and she misses the days of films starring Meg Ryan.

“I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back,” she shared.

