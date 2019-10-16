Radhika Apte Uses This Ingredient For Her Lustrous Locks

Radhika Apte is a true chameleon on the screen. She has various roles on the big screen and managed to shine every time we see playing a new role. But regardless of her hectic work schedules and the many appearances, Radhika manages to take care of her body and skin really well.

The actress recently sat for a chat with Vogue and revealed her beauty secrets and the tricks are so simple yet effective that even you can use it. “Beauty, to me, is about being natural and authentic. I don’t like to hide anything. Through my work and brand associations, I hope to inspire women to be the same without forgetting that beauty lies in simply being happy with yourself,” she said and let out all her secrets.

She revealed that she uses one of her mom’s many tricks to keep her hair healthy. She said, “My mother used to oil my hair and she sometimes even used hibiscus gel on my scalp. That’s a memory I remember quite vividly.” She even revealed that her go-to ingredient for a face mask is aloe vera.

“Hydration is important for maintaining healthy skin. Water is the best [to hydrate from within]. If it’s too hot, I’ll have coconut or lemon water. On the sets, I’ve learnt that mixing a little moisturiser with foundation will leave me with a sun-kissed glow,” said Radhika on being asked how she maintains her flawless skin.

Last seen in Andhadhun, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple Tv’s upcoming project titled ‘Shantaram’. Along with this, Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’

