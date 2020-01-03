Chiru152: Chiranjeevi Commences The Shoot Of Kortala Siva’s Upcoming Drama

Megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in Surender Reddy’s directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, yesterday kick-started his next. The film has been tentatively titled #Chiru152 and it is helmed by filmmaker Kortala Siva.

The film was launched in the month of October on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera last year with a muhurat pooja. The veteran actor in the film will be seen in a unique role and also in a complete new get up.

#Chiru152 has been in talks for a long time ever since it was announced i.e from the mid-last year. It is for the first time where the director-actor duo of Kortala Siva and Chiranjeevi are teaming up for a film project.

If reports are to be believed, leading Kollywood actress Trisha has been paired opposite Chiranjeevi as the film’s leading actress. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions

Reportedly, the makers have roped in Bollywood music composer duo Ajay-Atul for song works of the film.

There are also reports doing rounds about Chiranjeevi’s son and Tollywood superstar Ram Charan sharing the screen space with his father in a full-fledged role in the Telugu venture.

However, the makers are yet to confirm the same.

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor who was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama early last year, is busy these days with the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Jr.NTR in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!