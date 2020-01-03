Ponniyin Selvan: First Poster Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Film Out; Abhishek Bachchan’s Reaction To It Is All Of Us Ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to be back in the South Cinema with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actress was last seen in Fanney Khan (2018) and hence, the excitement for her next project is high among her fans.

Now, the first glimpse or the poster of this Mani Ratnam directorial is out and we are impressed. The poster was shared by Madras Talkies on their Twitter page. They captioned the poster, “Are you ready to witness the beginning of the golden era on the big screen? 👑⚔ #PonniyinSelvan Shooting in progress 🎥#Kalki #ManiRatnam @LycaProductions @arrahman #RaviVarman @sreekar_prasad #ThottaTharani #Jeyamohan @ShamKaushal @ekalakhani @BrindhaGopal1 @bagapath”.

The same poster was shared by a fan on Twitter and captioned it, “The first glimpse of #PonnyinSelvan already has me so excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya’s first look, I swear I’ll pass out.” Abhishek Bachchan replied to this tweet saying, “Me Too”.

Well, just like Abhishek Bachchan, even we are curious to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan is on a classic novel of the same name. Along with Ash, this period dramaMaa also has a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jyotika.

