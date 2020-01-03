Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan’s New Year’s Dress Could Pay Out An Annual Salary!

Shah Rukh Khan may be away from the big screen but manages to grab the headlines for some reason or the other, time and again. But this time, it is daughter Suhana Khan who’s grabbing all the eyeballs. The family including Gauri Khan, Lil. AbRam, Aryan along with close friends like Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor enjoyed a New Year’s bash in Alibaug.

Be it at a wedding ceremony or a birthday bash, have we seen any actor not being on their fashion best? Similar is the case with SRK’s new year’s bash which witnessed some really trending fashion choices. While Ananya opted for a bubblegum pink mini dress, Suhana, on the other hand, donned a one-shoulder Balmain dress.

Suhana Khan’s attire looked perfect fit for the occasion, which didn’t go way too dull or OTT at the same time. The attire had squared textured knitting with a dragon bulging out through one side of the shoulder. She paired her attire with Golden heels, loose curls and minimum makeup. But it is the cost of the Balmain dress which is leaving us stunned!

Priced for as huge as £2,875, which is approximately Rs. 2,70,000, isn’t it literally the amount a beginner in the field would get as his annual income? Funny, isn’t it?

Suhana took to her Instagram to share pictures from the event as she captioned the post “Happy New Year #2020”

Check them out below:



Meanwhile, a few months ago, Suhana Khan’s short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by a college friend was going all viral across the internet. The beautiful love story witnessed Suhana in different shades and made fans scream how they wanted to see her making her Bollywood debut.

