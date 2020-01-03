Actor Vinit Kakar Calls His Role In ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’ Challenging

“Chandragupta Maurya” actor Vinit Kakar has joined the cast of “Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush”.

He will play Indrajit, also known as Meghnada, in the show.

“I’m excited to be a part of the show. The role is very challenging in comparison to other roles that I have done on screen so far. People in the show will know in details about the story of Ravana’s son. Also, this will mark my continuity of being a part of a mythological show on Indian television,” he said.

Vinit has also featured in mythological shows like “Vighnaharta Ganesh”, “Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan” and “Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!