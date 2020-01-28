Boggu Ganilo From World Famous Lover: Second Track  From Vijay Deverakonda Starrer To Be Unveiled On THIS Date

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover has been in news from the past few months for all the right reasons. The romantic drama which also has actresses Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, and Aishwarya Rajesh as the film’s leading ladies is one of the most awaited releases of the year in Tollywood.

The latest news related to the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is the second track from the film which has been titled ‘Boggu Ganilo’ will be unveiled soon.

The Arjun Reddy actor took to his Twitter handle following an important update related to the song for his fans and cine-goers. Vijay along with the song poster wrote: “It’s time for Song 2. #BogguGanilo This Valentine’s Day – #WorldFamousLover #WFL”

Talking about the song poster, one gets to see Vijay and Catherine resting together lost in their own world by holding each other’s hands.

Talking about the film, so far the posters and first track ‘My Love’ featuring Vijay and his four leading ladies have been well accepted by the audience.

World Famous Lover is an anthology romantic drama, which is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is been bankrolled by K A Vallabha and K S Rama Rao under Creative Commercials banner.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!