Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Gets Cleared By Censor Board With U/A Certificate & Without A Single Cut

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is in news all over following the response which the film’s trailer has been garnering from all across. The trailer which was unveiled on Saturday evening was welcomed with great excitement, whistles and loud cheers by Vijay fans and cine-goers. As they had been waiting for the trailer from the past number of weeks and without a doubt it was worth the wait for die-hard Vijay fans.

The latest news related to the Bigil is, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been passed by the censor board with U/A certificate without a single cut.

Post trailer release, even Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan couldn’t contain their excitement as they took their twitter accounts to praise and wish all the best to Bigil team.

Talking about the film, Bigil has Vijay dual roles. As the Kollywood star will be seen playing the roles of Michael aka Bigil and Raayappan.

Talking about Vijay’s character Michael, the actor will be seen as a former football player who takes on the profession of a coach of local women’s football team.

The actor in the role of Raayappan will be seen as local goon.

Bigil has lady Superstar aka Nayanthara opposite Vijay on lead.

Apart from Vijay and Nayanthara, Bigil also stars Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, Daniel Balaji along with others in major roles.

The Vijay starrer is produced under AGS Production Company, and will hit big screens on 27th October on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!