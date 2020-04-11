Bigil Director Atlee Kumar Contributes 10 Lakhs To FEFSI Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

After the likes of Rajinikanth, Suriya, Karthi, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, Thala Ajith among others, the latest from the Tamil film industry to join the long list of celebs to contribute for Coronarelief fund is Bigil director Atlee Kumar. The versatile filmmaker yesterday donated a sum of 10 Lakhs to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India).

The contribution made by Atlee Kumar and other celebs to FEFSI will lend much-needed support for the daily wage workers in the Tamil film industry. Because of lockdown due to the global crisis, the daily wage workers have been affected the most as the shoot of films and TV serials have come to halt. Following which celebs are assuring to provide them to help as possible as they can during these tough times.

More about Atlee, the young filmmaker has so far helmed 4 films in the form of Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and, Bigil. All 4 films have been blockbuster hits at the box office.

Atlee’s last directorial Bigil, which had Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi in lead, was one of the highest grosser for last year in the Tamil film industry. The film which released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali had a great run in theatres.

After the success of Bigil, Atlee also made headlines all across following the alleged reports about him making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Hindi superstar Shah Rukh Khan in lead.

However, the filmmaker hasn’t agreed or declined the same yet.

