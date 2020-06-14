Baahubali Fame Ramya Krishnan In Police Custody, Officials Seize Over 100 Liquor Bottles From Her Car

Ramya Krishnan’s fans were left in a state of shock yesterday, following reports about the actress being taken in custody for questioning by Chennai Police after seizing over 100 bottles of liquor from her car. The Baahubali actress in the car was accompanied by her sister and their driver.

As per various reports, after questioning by cops, the actress and her sister were let off. Reportedly, Ramya Krishnan, her sister, and their driver were traveling from Mammalapuram to Chennai. According to Indiaglitz.com, 96 beer bottles and 8 liquor bottles, were seized. The driver was arrested and was later granted bail.

However, an official statement related to the same is yet to be made by Ramya Krishnan.

As per multiple reports, Chennai is one of the worst affected cities following COVID-19, people have been going to other districts to buy alcohol. Following which cops are on high alert, and are making sure that people especially in Chennai do not risk themselves and others by venturing out.

On the work front, Ramya Krishnan who was last seen in web series Queen based on the life of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa has a big project in her kitty in the form of Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Fighter’. Reportedly, the actress in the film will be seen playing mother to Arjun Reddy actor.

The film helmed by Puri Jagannadh is put on halt due to lockdown.

