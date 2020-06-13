It was no less than a treat for cine-goers and music lovers yesterday as two of the living legends from the Indian film industry, ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan and ‘Music Maestro’ AR Rahman went live on Instagram. The duo discussed music, films, their respective careers, and many other important topics.

Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman will soon be teaming up after a long gap for former’s project that has been named ‘Thalaivan Irukidran’. During the interaction, Kamal made a shocking revelation, as he stated that he started listening to Rahman’s music much later, once the music maestro started tasting success.

As per a report from thenewsminute.com, Kamal Haasan in his live interaction with AR Rahman was quoted saying, “I think I started listening to you only after the world had already recognised you. I was totally blanketed with Ilaiyaraaja,”

“It was a departure from what one hears. He (AR Rahman) kept breaking the pattern. I then started liking it.” added Indian 2 actor.

With ‘Thalaivan Irukidran’, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman will be working together after a gap of almost two decades. The duo has earlier worked for Indian (1996) and Thenali (2000)

More about Thalaivan Irukidran, the Kamal Haasan starrer will be a sequel to his own 1992 released superhit Tamil drama ‘Thevar Magan’ which also had the legendary Sivaji Ganeshan in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!