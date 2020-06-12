Ahead Of His Birthday, Thalapathy Vijay Has THIS Request For His Fans

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has been in headlines from the past number of months following his much-awaited, Master. Meanwhile, the Tamil actor’s fans can’t contain their excitement, as their favourite star’s birthday which falls on 22nd June, is hardly 10 days away.

For those unversed, Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday is celebrated every year like a festival by the actor’s fans and various fan clubs across the nation. However, it seems that there might be a slight change in plan among his fans especially when it comes to celebrations this year.

As per a leading Malayalam portal asianet.in, Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly sent a special message to his fan clubs ahead of his birthday.

Thalapathy Vijay has asked his fan clubs not to hold any celebrations on his birthday as it won’t be appropriate in this pandemic situation. The Bigil star has requested his fans to continue welfare activities and urged them to be helpful towards the needy.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited Master, the action thriller was originally slated to release on 9th April. But due to lockdown and theatres being shut, the makers have postponed the release date of the film. The new release date of the Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial is yet to be announced.

Master also has Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. As the Super Deluxe actor will be seen as the lead antagonist. Music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master will release on big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

