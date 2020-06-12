Kannada Actress Mayuri Kyatari Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Arun Amid Lockdown, WATCH

Young Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari had everyone in surprise as she took to her Instagram handle to share a short video clip from her marriage. The actress tied the knot today morning to her longtime boyfriend Arun. Only close family members marked attendance at Sri Tirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple, in Bengaluru.

Mayuri Kyatari shared the video along with a caption that read, ” Yes I am married❤️ 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today ❤️ Vl update more shortly”

Must add that the newlyweds do look quite adorable together. Mayuri Kyatari could be seen dressed in a white and orange traditional saree looking gorgeous. Whereas, Arun too can be seen looking handsome in traditional veshti and a silk turban.

Meanwhile, Mayuri Kyatari began her acting career with Kannada soap opera Ashwini Nakshatra. The actress made her film debut with 2015 released romantic-drama, Krishna Leela. Mayuri has so far acted in 12 films.

The actress will be next seen on the big screen in filmmaker Nanda Kishore’s action drama, Pogaru. The film also has south diva Rashmika Mandanna along with Dhruva Sarja in lead roles.

