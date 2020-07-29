Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli & Family Test Mildly Positive For Coronavirus

The scare of COVID-19 has taken over the world, and our celebs from the film industry aren’t prone to the same. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has recently revealed that he has been tested mildly positive for Coronavirus. This has come as a shock to many fans.

That’s not it; SS Rajamouli also revealed that his family members also suffered from ‘slight’ fever a few days ago. The filmmaker’s family is now following the rules of quarantine and are now at home.

SS Rajamouli took to his Facebook account and posted, “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today.”

He also added, “We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions… Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma.”

Recently SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali turned five and actors in it shared some beautiful things about it. It is one of the biggest films ever made in India and received worldwide recognition.

The two-film Baahubali series narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) is one of the biggest Indian films at the box office, having done a global business of approximately Rs 1810 crore, while the first film, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) minted over Rs 685 crore.

The series stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.

