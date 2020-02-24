Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty CONFIRMS Getting Married Soon But Not With Prabhas Or Any Indian Cricketer!

Anushka Shetty has been in the headlines for a while now, not just for over professional choices but also her personal life. The actress has been linked up with Baahubali co-star Prabhas for a long time now, but the duo has maintained her silence over it. Now, the latest is about the actress revealing herself that she indeed is getting married really soon!

While earlier reports were doing the rounds that Anushka might get hitched to a businessman, a rather different revelation was made recently which reported that she’s is in a relationship with an Indian cricketer. Now, the Nishabdam actress is herself coming out in the open and setting the records straight about her love life.

During a recent interview, Anushka shared that she indeed is getting married really soon, but with someone whom her parents choose. She went onto quash the rumors of her alleged wedding with a cricketer saying nothing of sorts is on the cards.

Last seen in epic action-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which was backed by Ram Charan, Anushka Shetty will be next seen in Nishabdam alongside R Madhavan and Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey.

Nishabdam will witness R Madhavan in the role of a celebrity musician, while Shalini will be seen as an assistant to Shetty, who is playing a mute artist.

The film is been directed by Hemant Madhukar, and been co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa.

It will hit big screens in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

Although schedule in April, the release date of Nishabdam is yet to be announced by makers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!