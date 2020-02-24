Paras Chhabra BLOCKS Ex GF Akanksha Puri On WhatsApp, Has Mahira Sharma On Most Dialed Instead

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly far from over, be it about Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s fun reunions to Sidharth Shukla-Shilpa Shinde’s ugly controversy. And then there is Paras Chhabra who has been giving interviews ever since he’s come out of the house. The latest one rather turns an intimate yet shocking revelation.

During a recent interview, Paras Chhabra was playing a fun segment called ‘What’s In Your Phone’ where he revealed blocking as many as 506 contacts on his WhatsApp. But the twist in the turn came in when he said that ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri is one of them.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared “You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha.”

He also went onto put his final word on the long-lost relationship as, “Let me tell all that Akanksha’s chapter is over and haven’t met her post-finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media.”

For the unversed, the Splitsvilla fame actor grew close to co-contestant Mahira Sharma in the BB13 house, and that led to a dent in his 6-year-long relationship with Puri.

Paras in the interview also revealed that Mahira Sharma happens to one of his most dialled contacts after his mother and manager.

The actor is currently a part of Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where a swayamvar is being conducted to find his ideal life partner. The same is also happening for Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

