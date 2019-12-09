B Praak Shares His Experience On Working For ‘Suryodivo Chandrudivo’ From Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

After wooing the audience with his latest Punjabi hit, “Filhall”, singer B Praak has now recorded his first Telugu track “Suryodivo Chandrudivo”, which will feature in superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film “Sarileru Neekevvaru”.

On his experience recording the song, B Praak said: “I had always dreamt of singing or composing a South Indian song and I feel blessed that I got a chance to do it. It was a bit challenging at first but later on, I got a hang of it.”

B Praak recorded the Telugu song with new-generation composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Talking about his other projects, B Praak has sung a new song titled “Maana dil” in the upcoming comedy “Good Newwz”, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

B Praak’s song Filhal featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon was also a hit amongst the audience.

Earlier, Singer-composer B Praak thanked Akshay Kumar for starring in the music video of his latest track “Filhall“, which has clocked over 200 million views on YouTube.

“I am very fortunate that Akshay sir made his music video debut with me. I can’t be more thankful. Woh humari zindagi me bhagwan ki tarah aaye hain (He arrived in my life like a god). I feel blessed to have worked with him,” B Praak told IANS.

