Asuran Maker Vetrimaaran To Helm Jr NTR’s Next ?

National award winner Vetrimaaran who happens to be one of the most sought after directors in Kollywood has been making headlines from the past couple days following his next. If reports are to be believed the Aadukalam maker will be making his Telugu debut in the direction field that may have Tollywood superstar Jr NTR in lead.

Reportedly, Vetrimaaran recently met Jr NTR for a script narration and the latter is quite impressed with it. However, things related to the actor’s dates and other important aspects are yet to be discussed, and thus an official confirmation about the duo teaming up for the project is still awaited.

Jr NTR is currently all busy these days shooting for some crucial portions of his much-anticipated release of the year RRR which is being helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

RRR also has Telugu star Ram Charan in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and actress Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Rajamouli’s period actioner is slated to hit big screens on 8th January 2021 in 10 Indian languages.

About Vetrimaaran, the filmmaker’s last directorial Asuran with multiple times National award-winning star Dhanush in lead, last year had set cash registers ablaze.

The Dhanush starrer fetched over a whopping 100 crores at the box office and went on to become one of the biggest hits of last year in the Tamil film industry.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!