Asuran Actress Manju Warrier Has A Fangirl Moment With ‘Dhak Dhak’ Girl Madhuri Dixit

Actress Manju Warrier had an amazing 2019 with three successful films to her name in the form of Lucifer, Asuran and Prathi Poovankozhi. The actress is currently busy with the shoot of Mammootty starrer The Priest, and had a fangirl moment recently when she met Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.

Manju Warrier who recently attended the prestigious Vanitha Film Awards was overwhelmed to meet Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl. The Asuran actress took to her Instagram handle to share the picture with Madhuri Dixit with a caption that read: “The evergreen @madhuridixitnene ! Thank you @vanithaofficial #vanithafilmawards2020”

Talking about the picture, both the actress can be seen in Indian wear with their trademark smile.

Talking about Manju Warrier, on the work front apart from Mammootty’s thriller venture The Priest which is being helmed by Jofin T Chacko, the actress also has yet another big release this year in the form of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan’s period actioner Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which has Mohanlal in lead.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which will be Manju Warrier’s first release of the year also has National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini Maniratnam, Mujkesh along with others in key roles.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will hit big screens on 26th March.

