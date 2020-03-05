Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Devarakonda Lost His Balance While Walking & His Every Girl-Fan Skipped A Beat

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting in Mumbai for his debut Bollywood film, Fighter (tentatively titled) opposite Ananya Panday. The pictures and videos are already going viral on the internet and their fans can’t keep calm to see them together on the big screen.

Speaking about the incident, yesterday when Vijay was returning to the city via jetty after completing the shoot; he lost his balance and almost fell when people walking behind him came to the rescue. This happened because the floor was wet and he didn’t seem to notice it. But touchwood, he’s all good and nothing major happened there!

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in World Famous Lover which didn’t perform well at the box office. Now Vijay and Ananya will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-India venture.

Filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar has always been Vijay’s fan and wanted to get him in Bollywood but couldn’t convince him enough. But now with a good script, Vijay gave his nod to Fighter and Karan is really excited to be a part of this project.

