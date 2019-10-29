“Are You Pakistani Terrorists?”: Kannada Actor Shames A Group For Not Standing Up During National Anthem

Arun Gowda, an actor from the Kannada film industry, was recently spotted at a theatre in Bengaluru. He was there to watch a Tamil movie, Asuran, during which a group of four people denied to stand up during the national anthem.

Arun along with a group of other people started to bash those four people and a video of this whole incident went viral. It all happened on 23rd October at Bengaluru’s PVR Orion Mall. The video shows Arun Gowda along with moviegoers shaming those people for not standing up during the national anthem.

A man, on the video, says “Not able to spare 52 seconds for the country, but you have the audacity to sit here and watch a three-hour movie? Are you Pakistani terrorists?”

Arun Gowda goes ahead to the group and slams them further by saying, “When the national anthem came on, these guys didn’t stand. Look at these guys … look at their faces once again. They are telling us to file a complaint,” he says and continues shooting the video

A man also says, “Our soldiers are fighting for us in Kashmir and you guys are sitting here and don’t even stand for the national anthem. Get out of this place.” Kannada actress BV Aishwarya shared this video on her Facebook account but was later taken down.

