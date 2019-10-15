Asuran: Dhanush-Manju Warrier Starrer Gets Entry Into The 100 Crore Club

The Dhanush starrer Asuran based on Sahithya Academy Winning Tamil writer, Poomani’s novel, Vekkai, has hit the ball out of the park. As the film has made its entry in 100 crore club.

Fans just can’t contain their excitement as after getting the news about the film’s entry in 100 crore club, fans have been trending #AsuranEnters100CroreClub all over Social media.

Asuran has Malayalam actress Manju Warrier opposite Dhanush in lead. The film also stars Prakash Raj in major role.

The film has multiple times National film award-winning actor in dual roles, as Dhanush is seen playing the roles of father and son in the film.

The music for Asuran is been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The film is been helmed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran and is slated for release on 4th October.

Apart from Asuran, Dhanush also has three big Tamil projects in his hands in the form of, Pattas which is being directed by R.S Durai Senthilkumar. ‘Vada Chennai 2 by Vetrimaaran and also Enai Noki Paauyum Thota, by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

