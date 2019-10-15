Prabhas On Anxiety Before Baahubali’s Release: “Thought I’ll Get A Heart Attack Or Something”

Superstar Prabhas has had an amazing year with his last release Saaho shattering box office records Pan India, the actor recently opened up about how he feels when his movie is about to release, his answer is something you wouldn’t expect!

The actor opened up about his feelings and everything that goes on in his head on the day that one of his movies is about to release. He shares, “I only stay with my friends, on the day of the release I’m dead, I don’t meet anyone else, I’m numb. Like with Baahubali, actually Baahubali is too big of a film for me, so before Baahubali was also the same for me, there is this one film rebel, where I thought no, this time I want to break it, I want to watch the film with the audience. I went for the morning show, I thought ill get a heart attack or something! I Don’t know how to stop it I don’t know what to do, I didn’t even enter the theatre and before that only the heart attack happened. From my home to the theatre is like 20 to 30 mins and I promised the director that we will watch this film and before that only I had a heart attack, I felt numb.”

His movie Baahubali is all set to have a special screening held at the Royal Albert Hall in London with a live score of the music, This is not the first time that Baahubali will receive international attention as the movie was earlier screened at various global film festivals. The movie which released in the year 2015 stood out to be the highest grosser of Indian cinema. Later in the year 2017, the sequel ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion‘ was released which also shattered records.

Prabhas was last seen in the film Saaho and will next be seen under the direction of ‘Jil‘ fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is ‘Amour’ along with Pooja Hegde.