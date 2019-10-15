Multiple Directors Make A Beeline To Sign In Suriya For Their Next

Kollywood superstar Suriya who was recently seen on the big screen as SPG Commando in K.V Anand’s Kaappaan has been quite busy from a number of weeks shooting for his film titled Soorarai Pottru.

The latest news related to the actor is, Suriya has been getting numerous offers from various directors from the Tamil industry. But he is yet to finalize his next.

As per reports from Indianexpress.com, the actor is in talks with directors Gautham Menon, Vetriramaan, Hari and Bala.

Earlier, there were talks about the actor teaming up with filmmaker Siruthai Siva for a Tamil project, but now from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem to be possible for some time. As Siva will soon start helming his next venture which will have none other than Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth in lead.

However, an official confirmation about his next film post-Soorarai Pottru is yet to be announced by Suriya.

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan Founder, Captain G R Gopinath.

The Suriya starrer is been directed by Sudha Kongara and it is produced by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Apart from Suriya, the Tamil venture also stars Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal along with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali among others.

The film is expected to release early next year.

